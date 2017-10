Oct 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* ‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍SVANBERG WILL CHAIR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD IN MAY 2018 AND WILL REMAIN IN POSITION UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN POST​

* ‍IAN DAVIS, BP BOARD'S SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL NOW LEAD PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT BP'S NEXT CHAIRMAN​