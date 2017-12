Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bp Plc:

* ‍TO BUILD A NEW LUBRICANTS BLENDING PLANT IN CHINA​

* ‍NEW LUBRICANTS BLENDING PLANT IN CHINA WITH EXPECTED INVESTMENT OF AROUND RMB1.5 BILLION​

* ‍NEW PLANT EXPECTED TO START OPERATION BEFORE END OF 2021​

* NEW PLANT ‍WILL HAVE AN ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 200,000 TONS​ Further company coverage: