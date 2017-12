Dec 15 (Reuters) - BP Plc:

* BP TO INVEST $200M IN LIGHTSOURCE OVER THREE YEARS FOR A 43% STAKE IN THE BUSINESS‍​

* LIGHTSOURCE TO REBRAND AS LIGHTSOURCE BP‍​

* ‍WILL PAY LIGHTSOURCE $50MILLION ON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, WITH BALANCE PAID IN INSTALMENTS OVER THREE YEARS​

* LIGHTSOURCE WERE ADVISED BY ROTHSCHILD, WHITE AND CASE, DELOITTE AND BAKER & MCKENZIE