Oct 31 (Reuters) - BP PLC:

* CFO - WILL BE RECOMMENCING A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME THIS QUART‍​ER

* BP NOW EXPECTS TOTAL ORGANIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2017 WILL BE AROUND $16 BILLION, WITHIN THE $15-17 BILLION RANGE PREVIOUSLY INDICATED

* TOTAL DIVESTMENT PROCEEDS IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $4.5 BILLION

* BP CONTINUES TO TARGET A GEARING RANGE OF 20-30%; AT THE END OF THE THIRD QUARTER, GEARING WAS 28.4%