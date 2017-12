BRIEF-BPCE appoints Francois Riahi as Chief Executive In Charge Of Finance, Strategy, Legal Affairs

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Natixis Sa:

* FRANCE‘S BPCE SAYS FRANÇOIS RIAHI APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUPE BPCE, IN CHARGE OF FINANCE, STRATEGY AND LEGAL AFFAIRS, SUPERVISORY BOARD SECRETARY AND MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER ‍​

* FRANCE‘S BPCE SAYS FRANCOIS RIAHI IS TO REPLACE MARGUERITE BÉRARD-ANDRIEU AS FROM JANUARY 1, 2018; MS BÉRARD-ANDRIEU WANTS TO PURSUE A NEW PROFESSIONAL OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE THE GROUP AS FROM JANUARY 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)