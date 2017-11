BRIEF-BPER Banca says ECB set 2018 CET1 minimum threshold at 8.125 pct

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BPER Banca says :

* ECB SETS MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR CET1 RATIO AT 8.125 PERCENT

* BANK‘S CURRENT CET1 RATIO IS ABOVE 14 PERCENT WITH 2 BLN EURO BUFFER COMPARED TO MINIMUM REQUIREMENT

* NEW CET1 REQUIREMENT RESULTING FROM SREP PROCESS IN PLACE FROM JAN. 1, 2018, COMPARES WITH 7.25 PERCENT REQUIREMENT IN 2017

* TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO REQUIREMENT IS 11.625 PERCENT COMPARES WITH BANK‘S CURRENT 16.89 PERCENT ON PHASED-IN BASIS

* SHARES IN BPER UP MORE THAN 2 PCT OUTPERFORMING SECTOR