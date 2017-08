July 17 (Reuters) - BPIFrance/KFW:

* To strengthen partnership regarding investment projects

* BPIFrance and KFW say they will sign, in the coming weeks, an agreement to make joint investments in Franco-German funds

* Aiming to finance first project by mid-2018

* Joint initiative could represent investments worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in both the public and private sectors, the companies say