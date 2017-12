BRIEF-BPS Technology Board Announces Restructuring Plans

Dec 22 (Reuters) - BPS Technology Ltd:

* BOARD ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLANS

* ‍H1 FY18 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL INCLUDE A RESTRUCTURING PROVISION OF $4.5 MILLION​

* BOARD ESTIMATES THAT RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL YIELD ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS EXCEEDING $5 MILLION

* ‍H1 FY18 RESULTS TO INCLUDE NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGES RELATING TO WRITE DOWN OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS, BETWEEN $7 MILLION TO $12 MILLION​

* CONFIDENT OF MEETING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY18 GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $110 MILLION IN REVENUES & $10.2 MILLION IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

* SEES ‍H1 FY18 EBITDA OF BETWEEN $4.0 MILLION AND $4.5 MILLION, PRIOR TO RESTRUCTURING COSTS AND IMPAIRMENTS​

* EXPECTS GROUP REVENUES FOR H1 FY18 TO INCREASE MARGINALLY OVER PRIOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD'S REVENUE OF $56 MILLION