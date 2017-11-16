FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brady Corp Q1 earnings per Class A share $0.49
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Brady Corp Q1 earnings per Class A share $0.49

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brady Corp-

* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $290.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.7 million

* Brady Corp - ‍earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share $0.49 in Q1 of fiscal 2018​

* Brady Corp - qtrly ‍total organic sales increased 1.7 percent while foreign currency translation increased sales by 1.9 percent​

* Brady Corp- ‍ earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share guidance for year ending July 31, 2018 remains unchanged at $1.85 to $1.95​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $286.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brady Corp- ‍ included in 2018 guidance is low-single digit organic sales growth​

* Brady Corp- ‍capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $30 million during year ending July 31, 2018​

* Brady Corp - sees for year ending July 31, ‍2018 depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $26 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.