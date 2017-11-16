BRIEF-Brady Corp Q1 earnings per Class A share $0.49

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brady Corp-

* Brady Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $290.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.7 million

* Brady Corp - ‍earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share $0.49 in Q1 of fiscal 2018​

* Brady Corp - qtrly ‍total organic sales increased 1.7 percent while foreign currency translation increased sales by 1.9 percent​

* Brady Corp- ‍ earnings per diluted Class A nonvoting common share guidance for year ending July 31, 2018 remains unchanged at $1.85 to $1.95​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $286.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brady Corp- ‍ included in 2018 guidance is low-single digit organic sales growth​

* Brady Corp- ‍capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $30 million during year ending July 31, 2018​

* Brady Corp - sees for year ending July 31, ‍2018 depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $26 million​