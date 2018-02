BRIEF-Brady Corp Q2 Sales Rose 7.4 Pct To $287.8 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brady Corp:

* BRADY CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES ITS FISCAL 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

* Q2 SALES ROSE 7.4 PERCENT TO $287.8 MILLION

* ‍EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A NONVOTING COMMON SHARE WERE $0.08 IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018​

* BRADY-Q2 RESULTS WERE REDUCED BY ABOUT$0.40 PER DILUTED CLASS A NONVOTING COMMON SHARE DUE TO TAX CHARGES PRIMARILY RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* ‍INCREASING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A NONVOTING COMMON SHARE GUIDANCE TO $1.90 TO $2.00 EXCLUSIVE OF TAX CHARGES

* QTRLY ‍ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.2 PERCENT​

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $277.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION DURING YEAR ENDING JULY 31, 2018​