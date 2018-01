BRIEF-Brambles Ltd Updates On Impact Of U.S. Tax Changes

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd:

* REFERS TO PASSAGE OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT CONTAINING SIGNIFICANT TAX REFORM MEASURES

* IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING IMPACT OF LAW ON ITS FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 AND ON ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE GOING FORWARD

* CO‘S CURRENT ESTIMATE OF ONE-TIME NON-CASH BENEFIT AS AT DEC. 31, 2017, TO GROUP‘S INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN US$125 MILLION & US$155 MILLION

* APART FROM TAX RATE REDUCTION, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF MEASURES WHICH COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT BRAMBLES

* CO'S PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF TOTAL TAX REFORM PACKAGE IS THAT ANY CHANGE TO GROUP'S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS UNLIKELY TO BE MATERIAL​