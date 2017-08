July 17 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc reports second quarter comparable restaurant sales

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - ‍announces waiver extension for credit agreement to August 25, 2017​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - total comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.0% for thirteen week period ended June 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: