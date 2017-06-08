BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group provides business update

June 8 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. provides business update

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - ‍company and Wells Fargo Bank, and certain lenders under company's credit agreement entered into a waiver agreement​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant-‍waiver agreement provides limited waiver of some events of default by co under credit agreement

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - expect to be in full compliance with current credit agreement by end of q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: