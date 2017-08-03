BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Q2 adj EPS $0.13

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue fell 2.1 percent to $103 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million

* Q2 same restaurant sales fell 1 percent

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍2017 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.5 pct to flat​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group - ‍entered into a second amendment to its existing senior secured credit facilities​

* Bravo Brio Restaurant - ‍amendment provides co with permanent waiver of noncompliance with certain financial tests for thirteen weeks ended june 25​