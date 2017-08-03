FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brazil beef exports 22 pct up in July to 129,000 T - association
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Brazil beef exports 22 pct up in July to 129,000 T - association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Brazil exported 129,000 tonnes of beef in July, 22.9 percent more than in the same month a year ago, beef exporters association Abiec said on Thursday

* Exports of fresh beef (‘in natura’) reached 106,000 tonnes, up 29.5 percent from July, 2016, Abiec said

* The association reported 2,247 tonnes of exports to the United States, but did not elaborate the type of product. The U.S. suspended in June imports of Brazilian fresh beef (processed beef is still allowed to enter the country)

* Abiec said total revenues from exports in July reached $540 million, up 31 percent from a year earlier

Further coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.