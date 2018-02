BRIEF-Brazil's BB Seguridade CEO José Mauricio Coelho expects profit levels to improve in 2019

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bb Seguridade Participacoes Sa :

* BRAZIL SEGURIDADE CEO JOSE MAURICIO COELHO SAYS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT WAS NOT ENOUGH TO OFFSET FALL IN INTEREST RATES

* BRAZIL SEGURIDADE CEO COELHO AIMS TO CONCLUDE REORGANIZATION WITH PARTNER MAPFRE THIS YEAR

* BRAZIL SEGURIDADE CFO WERNER SUFFERT SAYS LOW INTEREST RATES STILL A CHALLENGE FOR 2018

* BRAZIL‘S BB SEGURIDADE CEO COELHO EXPECTS PROFIT LEVELS TO IMPROVE IN 2019

* BB SEGURIDADE CEO COELHO SAYS COMPANY WILL PAY AT LEAST 80 PERCENT OF PROFITS AS DIVIDENDS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)