FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria sees upward trend for pulp prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA sees an upward trend for pulp prices in the next few months, management said during a conference call on Tuesday

* Fibria raised Horizonte 2’s 2017 output forecast to 477,000 tonnes from 377,000 tonnes

* Horizonte 2’s sales forecast increased to 370,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes this year, Fibria said

* Fibria will reduce unit Aracruz’s production capacity to 2.1 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.