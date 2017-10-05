FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct
October 5, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA

* Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter

* Brazil airline Gol forecasts PRASK rising between 6.0 and 6.5 percent from the year before in the third quarter

* Brazil airline Gol forecasts RASK rising between 8.5 and 9.0 percent in the third quarter

* Brazil airline Gol forecasts non-recurring CASK excluding fuel costs rising around 3 percent in the third quarter from same period a year ago

* Brazil airline Gol says company reduced total debt by 285 million reais in the third quarter Further company coverage:

