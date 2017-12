Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL‘S CENTRAL BANK CHIEF GOLDFAJN SAYS RECENT DATA SHOW GRADUAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* BRAZIL‘S CENTRAL BANK CHIEF GOLDFAJN SAYS FISCAL REFORMS NECESSARY TO MAKING LOW INTEREST RATES SUSTAINABLE

* BRAZIL‘S FINANCE MINISTER HENRIQUE MEIRELLES EXPECTS PENSION REFORM TO BE DISCUSSED ON THURSDAY AND VOTED NEXT WEEK

* BRAZIL‘S FINANCE MINISTER MEIRELLES SAYS IF GOVERNMENT NOT ABLE TO GET VOTE NOW, PENSION REFORM COULD BE VOTED EARLY NEXT YEAR Further coverage: