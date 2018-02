Feb 27 (Reuters) - Renova Energia Sa:

* BRAZIL‘S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS ACCEPTS BINDING PROPOSAL FROM BROOKFIELD TO BUY ALTO SERTAO III PROJECT, OTHER WIND PROJECTS

* BRAZIL‘S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS PRICE FOR ALTO SERTAO III OF 650 MILLION REAIS WITH POSSIBLE 150 MILLION REAIS EARNOUT

* BRAZIL'S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS PRICE FOR 1.1 GIGAWATTS OF WIND PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT OF 187,000 REAIS PER MEGAWATT Source text in Portuguese: [bit.ly/2oBYx59] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)