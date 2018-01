Jan 3 (Reuters) - Breadtalk Group Ltd:

* CO‘S UNIT IMAGINE PROPERTIES PTE ENTERS A JOINT VENTURE WITH INVESTOR CONSORTIUM LED BY PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS

* TOTAL CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF JV ENTERED BY UNIT US$1.2 BILLION; JV TO INVEST IN & DEVELOP INTEGRATED MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENTS IN CHINA