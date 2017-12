Dec 5 (Reuters) - SiriusXM Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS SAYS BREITBART NEWS NETWORK TO EXPAND ITS RADIO PROGRAMMING ON SIRIUSXM

* BREITBART NEWS NETWORK TO LAUNCH NEW DAILY WEEKNIGHT SHOW, ADDITIONAL WEEKEND SHOWS ON SIRIUSXM

* STEVE BANNON TO RETURN AS REGULAR HOST ALONG WITH EDITOR-IN-CHIEF ALEX MARLOW ON PATRIOT CHANNEL BEGINNING DEC. 5