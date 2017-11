Nov 28 (Reuters) - Breitburn Energy Partners Lp:

* BREITBURN ENERGY PARTNERS LP REACHES AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE REGARDING AMENDED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* SAYS ‍AS RESULT OF AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE, CREDITORS’ COMMITTEE AGREED TO WITHDRAW OPPOSITION TO REORGANIZATION PLAN FILED BY DEBTORS​

* SAYS ‍AMENDED PLAN IS PREMISED ON DIVISION OF DEBTORS' ASSETS & BUSINESSES INTO 2 ENTITIES UPON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF PLAN​