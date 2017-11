Nov 9 (Reuters) - BREMBO:

* SAYS 9-MONTH REVENUES 1.852 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS 9-MONTH EBITDA 369.1 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS ORDER PORTFOLIO TO THE END OF THE YEAR ALLOWS COMPANY TO LOOK AT COMING MONTHS WITH “CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)