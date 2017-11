Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brembo Executive Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi tells Reuters:

* sees growth rate for full-year 2017 revenue in line with 9-month rate

* sees EBITDA margin at 19.5-19.9 percent in 2017.

* sees challenging 2018, aims at growth in revenue “without too much diluting margins” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)