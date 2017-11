BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin FY pretax profit up 15 pct to ​57.6 mln stg

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 15 PERCENT TO 57.6 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 14.8 PERCENT TO 70 MILLION STG

* SAYS ‍TOTAL FUNDS OF £40.1BN, AN INCREASE OF 13.3%​

* SAYS ‍DISCRETIONARY FUNDS OF £33.8BN, AN INCREASE OF 17.4%​

* SAYS ‍RECORD NET DISCRETIONARY FUNDS INFLOWS, INCLUDING TRANSFERS, OF £2.3BN​

* SAYS ‍TOTAL INCOME FOR PERIOD OF £304.5M (FY 2016: £282.4M)​

* SAYS ‍CORE FEE INCOME OF £207.9M (FY 2016: £179.7M), INCREASED BY 15.7%​

* SAYS ‍STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £57.6M, 15.0% HIGHER THAN FY 2016​

* SAYS ‍FULL YEAR DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 15.4% TO 15.0P (2016:13.0P), FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.75P PER SHARE​

* CEO SAYS ‍RATE OF CHANGE IN OUR MARKET ENVIRONMENT IS ACCELERATING, DRIVEN BY CHANGING CLIENT NEEDS, FINANCIAL REGULATION, GOVERNMENT POLICY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)