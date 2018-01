BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin Q1 AUM up 3.5 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc:

* QUARTERLY TRADING UPDATE

* ‍Q1 HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY ENDING SEPT 30 2018. TOTAL FUNDS INCREASED 3.5% TO £41.5BN (FY 2017: £40.1BN)​

* ‍NET DISCRETIONARY FUNDS INFLOWS, INCLUDING TRANSFERS, OF £0.7BN REPRESENTING AN ANNUALISED GROWTH RATE OF 8.3% (Q1 2017: 6.9%)​

* ‍TOTAL INCOME OF £79.0M (Q1 2017: £71.3M), AN INCREASE OF 10.8%​

* ‍STRONG GROWTH IN FEE INCOME MORE THAN OFFSETTING DECLINE IN COMMISSION INCOME​

* ‍BELIEVE THAT OUR POSITIVE MOMENTUM WILL CONTINUE INTO Q2​