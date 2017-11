Nov 6 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp:

* BRIACELL PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE ON ITS LEAD VACCINE CANDIDATE, BRIAVAX™

* BRIAVAX STUDY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE DATA ON FIRST 10 PATIENTS IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ENROLLMENT IN BRIAVAX ROLL-OVER COMBINATION STUDY MAY COMMENCE AS EARLY AS Q1 OF 2018​