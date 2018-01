Jan 18 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc:

* BRIAN CRUTCHER TO BECOME NEXT CEO OF TI ON JUNE 1 AND CURRENT CEO RICH TEMPLETON CONTINUES AS CHAIRMAN

* TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS SELECTED BRIAN CRUTCHER TO BECOME COMPANY'S NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​