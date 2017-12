Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brick Brewing Co. Ltd:

* BRICK BREWING REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EBITDA, EX ONE-TIME COSTS, OF $1.8M

* Q3 REVENUE C$11.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$12.7 MILLION

* - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, TO $0.02/SHARE, PAYABLE JANUARY 23, 2018

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01