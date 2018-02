Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc:

* BRIDGELINE DIGITAL ANNOUNCES $4.0M IN REVENUE WITH A 9.4% INCREASE IN RECURRING REVENUE FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $4.0 MILLION

* GROSS MARGIN FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 WAS 50.7%, COMPARED TO 57.5% IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2017

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN $16.3 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: