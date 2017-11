BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital Signed Amendment To Loan & Security Modification Agreement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bridgeline Digital Inc:

* SAYS CO SIGNED AMENDMENT TO LOAN & SECURITY MODIFICATION AGREEMENT MODIFYING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH HERITAGE BANK OF COMMERCE​

* SAYS ‍INCLUDED IN AMENDMENT IS PERFORMANCE TO PLAN METRICS FOR LAST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017 & FIRST 2 QTRS OF FISCAL 2018 - SEC FILING​

* SAYS CO & BANK AGREE UPON MINIMUM QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTS FOR EACH FISCAL YEAR WITHIN 30 DAYS FOLLOWING BEGINNING OF EACH FISCAL YEAR