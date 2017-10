Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc:

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION SAYS ‍ON OCT 9, 2017, KEVIN ROYAL, CFO INFORMED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION EFFECTIVE OCT 13 - SEC FILING

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION - ‍ON OCT 12, CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JOSEPH D'AMICO, TO SERVE AS COMPANY'S INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​