BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion

* Q1 sales $329 million versus I/B/E/S view $295.8 million

* Raises FY 2018 earnings per share view to $1.41 to $1.58

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Briggs & Stratton- ‍for fiscal 2018, operating margins expected to be about 5.8% to 6.0% prior to impact of costs related to business optimization program​