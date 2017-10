Oct 30 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp

* Briggs & Stratton to move production from Japan to its plants in Statesboro, Georgia and Auburn, Alabama

* Briggs & Stratton- ‍production of V-Twin Vanguard engines in U.S. Plants is expected to be phased in beginning in middle of 2018 through middle of 2019​

* Briggs & Stratton-to move production of V-Twin Vanguard engines from JV in Japan to existing facilities in Statesboro, Georgia and Auburn, Alabama​