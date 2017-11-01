BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $433 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees ‍revenue growth in 2017 of approximately 10-11 pct​

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees ‍2017 net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 of about 42 pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: