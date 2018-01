Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:

* SEES 9-MNTH UNAUDITED TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (AFTER TAX) AT ABOUT HK$354 MILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍BRISK TRADING STOCK MARKET & DRASTIC INCREMENT IN TOTAL MARKET TURNOVER​