8 days ago
BRIEF-Brightcove announces executive leadership transition
July 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Brightcove announces executive leadership transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc

* Brightcove announces executive leadership transition

* Brightcove Inc - Appointed Andrew Feinberg, currently president and chief operating officer, as acting chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Brightcove Inc - Feinberg succeeds David Mendels, who reached a mutual agreement with board to resign as CEO and as a director of company

* Brightcove Inc - Board has appointed a special committee to identify and recommend candidates for role of permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

