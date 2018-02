BRIEF-Brightcove Q4 Loss Per Share $0.04

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc:

* BRIGHTCOVE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $40.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $40.0 MILLION TO $40.5 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 ‍NON-GAAP LOSS FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.9 MILLION TO $2.4 MILLION​

* Q1 ‍NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.06 TO $0.08​

* FY 2018 ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $164.0 MILLION TO $168.0 MILLION​

* ‍FY 2018 NON-GAAP INCOME/LOSS FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF A LOSS OF $1.5 MILLION TO INCOME OF $1.5 MILLION​

* FY 2018 ‍NON-GAAP NET INCOME/LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME OF $0.02​