3 days ago
BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial discloses amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife - SEC filing
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial discloses amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc

* Brighthouse financial says ‍on August 2, 2017, co disclosed that amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife - SEC filing

* Co also anticipates increasing statutory reserves by about $400 million due to refinements in legacy actuarial models

* Amount of assets to be distributed to Metlife will be about $3.0 billion

* Assets distributed to metlife to resulting in cash payment of about $1.8 billion to be paid to Metlife prior to completion of spin-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

