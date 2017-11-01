FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial reports Q3 loss per share $7.87
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:18 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Brighthouse Financial reports Q3 loss per share $7.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brighthouse Financial Inc

* Brighthouse Financial announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating loss per share $5.64

* Q3 loss per share $7.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brighthouse Financial Inc - qtrly ‍net investment income decreased 12 percent quarter-over-quarter to $761 million​

* Brighthouse Financial - ‍net loss in quarter includes a $1,073 million non-cash tax expense triggered prior to separation, recognized by co’s former parent

* Brighthouse Financial Inc - ‍ended q3 2017 with a book value of $13.8 billion, or $114.93 on a per share basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
