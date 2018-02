Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DISPOSAL OF 1 813 613 TIGER BRANDS LIMITED SHARES

* UNIT BRIM TIGER SPV (PROPRIETARY) DISPOSED OF 1.8 MILLION TIGER BRANDS ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF R387.3 MILLION

* ‍CONSIDERATION RECEIVED BY BRIMSTONE FROM DISPOSALS WILL BE USED TO REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT FUNDING OBLIGATIONS OF BRIMSTONE​