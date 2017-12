Dec 14(Reuters) - Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd

* Says a Shenyang-based health data industry fund, which was established by the co and partner, signs agreement to acquire 10 percent stake in Shanghai Creating Information Technology Co Ltd (target firm), for 30 million yuan

* Says target firm is mainly engaged in big data area of case management and decision analysis

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nJPX1n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)