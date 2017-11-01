BRIEF-Brinker International Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.20

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2017 / 11:18 AM / Updated a day ago

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc:

* Brinker international reports first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $739.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $752 million

* Brinker international - ‍hurricane Harvey and hurricane Irma negatively impacted sales by about $5.4 million and EPS by about $0.03 in Q1 of fiscal 2018​

* ‍Chili’s company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.4 percent in Q1 2018 compared to Q1 of 2017​

* ‍Total revenues were $739.4 million in Q1 of fiscal 2018 decreasing 2.5 percent compared to Q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Says ‍Maggiano’s comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.6 percent in Q1 of 2018 compared to Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
