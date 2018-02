BRIEF-Brink's Announces Brand Licensing Agreement With Moni Smart Security

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* BRINK’S ANNOUNCES BRAND LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MONI SMART SECURITY

* BRINKS - MONI WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE USE OF ALL BRINK‘S TRADEMARKS RELATED TO RESIDENTIAL SMART HOME & HOME SECURITY CATEGORIES IN U.S, CANADA​

* BRINKS CO - ‍ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH MONI SMART SECURITY​

* BRINKS CO - ‍BRINK‘S WILL RECEIVE MINIMUM AND GROWTH-BASED ROYALTIES THAT WILL INCREASE OVER TIME AS BRINK‘S HOME SECURITY BRAND IS REINTRODUCED​

* BRINKS CO - ‍FIRST-YEAR ROYALTIES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION​

* BRINKS CO - ‍ROLLOUT OF BRINK‘S HOME SECURITY BRAND EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018​

* BRINKS - ‍ DEAL PROVIDES FOR INITIAL TERM OF 7 YRS, ALLOWS FOR SUBSEQUENT RENEWAL PERIODS, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS, THAT EXTEND AGREEMENT BEYOND 20 YRS​