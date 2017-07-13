FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
BRIEF-Brinks to acquire cash management operations in Argentina
July 13, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Brinks to acquire cash management operations in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* Brink's to acquire cash management operations in Argentina

* Brinks Co - deal for ‍approximately $209 million​

* Brinks Co - ‍acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to net income in 2019​

* Management will update its 2019 targets, including impact of acquisitions, when it reports second-quarter earnings on July 26

* Brinks Co - ‍based in Buenos Aires, Maco's cash-in-transit and money processing operations will be integrated with Brink's operations in Argentina​

* Brinks Co - ‍acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive in 2017​

* Brinks Co - ‍agreed to a cash purchase of Maco Transportadora De Caudales S.A.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

