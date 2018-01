Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* BRIO GOLD RESPONDS TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY LEAGOLD

* BRIO GOLD SAYS BOARD & SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF CO, TOGETHER WITH THEIR ADVISORS, WILL REVIEW LEAGOLD‘S PROPOSED OFFER AND RESPOND IN DUE COURSE

* BRIO GOLD - SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED NOT TO TAKE ACTION/ MAKE DECISION WITH REGARD TO LEAGOLD OFFER UNTIL BOARD HAS HAD OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW LEAGOLD OFFER