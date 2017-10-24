BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc
* Brio Gold secures US$22 million Brazilian bank financing and provides Santa Luz project update
* Brio Gold Inc - secured $22 million in credit facilities with three Brazilian banks
* Brio Gold Inc - currently assessing other debt funding alternatives, including increasing current $75 million corporate credit facility
* Brio Gold Inc - has reduced planned expenditures at Santa Luz project over next six months to manage its cash spend on project
* Brio Gold Inc - Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled