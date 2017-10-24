FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 24, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Brio Gold secures US$22 mln Brazilian bank financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold secures US$22 million Brazilian bank financing and provides Santa Luz project update

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍secured $22 million in credit facilities with three Brazilian banks​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍currently assessing other debt funding alternatives, including increasing current $75 million corporate credit facility​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍has reduced planned expenditures at Santa Luz project over next six months to manage its cash spend on project​

* Brio Gold Inc - ‍Santa Luz project is now planned to be re-commissioned in December 2018 as opposed to June 2018 as originally scheduled​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.