Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* Brio Gold announces third quarter 2017 operating results

* Brio Gold Inc - sees production of 42,913 ounces of gold in Q3 of 2017 at an average cash cost of $876 per ounce​

* Brio Gold Inc sees ‍2017 consolidated brio gold production of 183,000 oz - 198,000​ oz