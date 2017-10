Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co ‍announced data evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in previously treated small cell lung cancer​

* Bristol-Myers squibb co says ‍in patients with high tmb who received opdivo plus yervoy, 62% were alive at one year​

* Bristol-Myers squibb co says ‍in patients with high tmb who received opdivo, 35% were alive at one year​